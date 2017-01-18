DJ Expo ’17: Dates & Location Announced

Atlantic City, N.J. – DJ Expo, the DJ industry’s top trade show/exhibition, is set to run August 14-17 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Produced since 1990 by DJ Times & Testa Communications, DJ Expo will gather the country’s top DJs, manufacturers, distributors and retailers for three days of exhibitions, four days of seminars/keynotes, and three evenings of sponsored events/parties.

Exhibits and seminars will be presented at the Convention Center during the day. The Tropicana Casino & Resort on Atlantic City’s famed Boardwalk will serve as DJ Expo’s host hotel for attendees – and The Trop’s nightlife venues will house evening events. Additionally, free shuttles will run between The Trop and the Convention Center—a 7-minute trip—for the duration of DJ Expo.

Stay tuned to www.thedjexpo.com for details and more announcements on DJ Expo 2017.