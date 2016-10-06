Discwoman Turns 2 at Sugar Hill Disco This Saturday

It’s been two years since the Brooklyn-based Discwoman dance collective formed, and the group is celebrating 24 months of empowering female-identifying artists with a party at Sugar Hill Disco on October 8.

The supper club-cum-disco will host the group and some of its favorite artists—including Jlin stud1nt, Quay Dash, Papi Juice, CL, Bergsonist, and Turtle Bugg—for the occasion, with 10% of all proceeds going to the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, which provides healthcare for New York City’s LGBT communities.

Our friends over at MeanRed are presenting the party, so bop on over here to purchase tickets. Want more information on the work Discwoman does? Watch their Smirnoff Sound Collective documentary below.