Dirtybird’s J.Phlip, Ardalan, & More Prep for BangOn! NYC’s Warehouse of Horrors

San Francisco’s Dirtybird family will be well-represented in Brooklyn this Halloween weekend, as BangOn! is bringing J.Phlip, Ardalan, and Will Clarke to its Warehouse of Horrors party on October 29.

The 7th annual installment of the New York Halloween institution will feature two stages—Horror House (featuring J.Phlip, Ardalan, Will Clarke, The Golden Pony, and mor) and the Boneyard (featuring Big Wild, OTT, Alex English, an unannounced special guest, and more)—and a silent disco, interactive performers and art, a bouncy house, zip-lines, and more.

The Halloween blowout serves as somewhat of a sequel to the Brooklyn party collective’s New Year’s Eve festivities, which saw fellow Dirtybird Players Justin Martin and Kill Frenzy join the warehouse fun.

Act quick if you’re planning on grab tickets, as prices jump up to their second tier on Friday, September 23. Purchase them here.