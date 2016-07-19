Dirtybird Campout Reveals Lineup for Sophomore Installment

San Francisco-based collective Dirtybird is bringing its Dirtybird Campout festival back to Silverado, CA’s Oak Canyon Park on October 7-9, and the artists who will be joining the fun this year have been announced.

As expected, Dirtybird mainstays like J.Phlip, Kill Frenzy, Christian Martin, Billy Kenny, Shiba San, Worthy, and Claude VonStroke’s bass-centric alias (and birth name) Barclay Crenshaw are all confirmed for this year’s fest, which also includes a smattering of friends of the label. Musician-comedian Reggie Watts will headline the event, with other acts including Marc Houle (Live), Paranoid London (Live), and Machinedrum. Additionally, more names will be revealed as part of the Phase Two lineup announcement in the coming weeks.

Similar to last year, the festival will also include a wide variety of activities outside of the musical offerings, including kickball, boat races, arts & crafts, a talent show, and more.

Peep the full phase one lineup below and grab tickets now here.