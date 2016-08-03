Dirtybird Campout Finalizes 2016 Lineup with Green Velvet & More

Dirtybird Campout is returning to Silverado, CA’s Oak Canyon Park for its sophomore round of camping madness on October 7-9, and the full list of counselors has been revealed from the Phase 2 artist lineup.

On the headliner front, Dirtybird head honcho Claude VonStroke unsurprisingly joins the action, as does fellow Get Real companion Green Velvet. Other key additions include Justin Martin, Justin Jay (Live), Ardalan, and Will Clarke, all of whom join confirmed acts J.Phlip, Doorly, Shiba San, and more.

The full lineup is below, and you can grab tickets at DirtybirdCampout.com.