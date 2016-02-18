Diplo, Calvin Harris, Dixon, & More Lead FOX’s Electronic Music Awards Nominations

The Electronic Music Awards & Foundation will make their broadcast debut on FOX on Saturday, April 23, and the list of nominees for the inaugural ceremony has been unveiled

The event is the result of a collaborative partnership between FOX, TV4 Entertainment, and Paul Oakenfold, who aim to “reflect dance music trends on a global level” with the nominations. The 2016 categories include “Single of the Year,” “Album of the Year,” “Radio Show of the Year,” “DJ of the Year,” with nominees ranging from big room superstars like Diplo and Skrillex to club stalwarts like Carl Cox and Dixon.

The full list of nominations is below.

Single of the Year

Calvin Harris & Disciples – How Deep is Your Love

The Chainsmokers – Roses (feat. ROZES)

Galantis – Runaway (U & I)

Kygo – Stole the Show (feat. Parson James)

Major Lazer & DJ Snake – Lean On (feat. MØ)

Album of the Year

Alina Baraz & Galimatias – Urban Flora

Calvin Harris – Motion

Disclosure – Caracal

Galantis – Pharmacy

Jamie xx – In Colour

Radio Show of the Year

BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix

BPM with Geronimo – Sirius XM

Danny Howard – BBC Radio 1’s Dance Anthems

Diplo and Friends – BBC Radio 1Xtra

Jason Bentley – Morning Becomes Eclectic – KCRW

Festival of the Year

Creamfields – Daresbury, England

Electric Daisy Carnival – Las Vegas, USA

Sonar – Barcelona, Spain

The BPM Festival – Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Ultra Music Festival – Miami, USA

DJ of the Year

Carl Cox

Diplo

Dixon

DJ Harvey

Skrillex

Best New Artist

Bob Moses

DJ Snake

Jauz

KSHMR

Kygo

Best Club of the Year

Amnesia

Fabric

Omnia

Sound LA

Zouk