Diplo, Calvin Harris, Dixon, & More Lead FOX’s Electronic Music Awards Nominations
The Electronic Music Awards & Foundation will make their broadcast debut on FOX on Saturday, April 23, and the list of nominees for the inaugural ceremony has been unveiled
The event is the result of a collaborative partnership between FOX, TV4 Entertainment, and Paul Oakenfold, who aim to “reflect dance music trends on a global level” with the nominations. The 2016 categories include “Single of the Year,” “Album of the Year,” “Radio Show of the Year,” “DJ of the Year,” with nominees ranging from big room superstars like Diplo and Skrillex to club stalwarts like Carl Cox and Dixon.
The full list of nominations is below. For more information, go to EMAFAwards.com
Single of the Year
Calvin Harris & Disciples – How Deep is Your Love
The Chainsmokers – Roses (feat. ROZES)
Galantis – Runaway (U & I)
Kygo – Stole the Show (feat. Parson James)
Major Lazer & DJ Snake – Lean On (feat. MØ)
Album of the Year
Alina Baraz & Galimatias – Urban Flora
Calvin Harris – Motion
Disclosure – Caracal
Galantis – Pharmacy
Jamie xx – In Colour
Radio Show of the Year
BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix
BPM with Geronimo – Sirius XM
Danny Howard – BBC Radio 1’s Dance Anthems
Diplo and Friends – BBC Radio 1Xtra
Jason Bentley – Morning Becomes Eclectic – KCRW
Festival of the Year
Creamfields – Daresbury, England
Electric Daisy Carnival – Las Vegas, USA
Sonar – Barcelona, Spain
The BPM Festival – Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Ultra Music Festival – Miami, USA
DJ of the Year
Carl Cox
Diplo
Dixon
DJ Harvey
Skrillex
Best New Artist
Bob Moses
DJ Snake
Jauz
KSHMR
Kygo
Best Club of the Year
Amnesia
Fabric
Omnia
Sound LA
Zouk