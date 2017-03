Digital Music Pool & Remix Top30 Countdown to Bring Star-Studded 2017 Remix Awards to Miami Music Week

The iHeartRadio Lounge at W South Beach is set to make its return to Miami Music Week on March 23-24, offering two days of live performances and interviews with pop music and EDM’s biggest names.

Taking place Thursday, March 23 from 7-11 PM and Friday, March 24 from 12 PM – 6 PM as part of the iHeartRadio/BMF Music Lounge, The 2017 Remix Awards will recognize the leading talents in pop music production and celebrating artists from North America and beyond on the basis of North American radio airplay and quality of audio production in each category.

The event will kick off on Thursday evening with a special DJ set from Aussie sister-act Nervo, while Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Afrojack, and David Guetta all confirmed to present awards during the proceedings. The 2017 Remix Awards are brought to you by Digital Music Pool and the Remix Top30 Countdown (hosted by Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton). DJ Times will serve as a media sponsor for the invitation-only event.

This year’s nominees are below: