Desert Beats: Arizona’s Decadence Set to Ring in the New Year

By Jennifer Harmon

Chandler, Ariz. – Desert ravers unite!

Set for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30-31, Decadence NYE 2016 will help ring in the New Year by bringing the best of the dance-music world to Rawhide Western Town & Event Center in suburban Phoenix.

Presented by Relentless Beats and Global Dance, the 3rd-annual Decadence event will feature such acts as: The Chainsmokers; deadmau5; Disclosure (DJ set); Porter Robinson (DJ set); DJ Snake; Zedd; Jauz; Marshmello; 4B; Arty; Corporate Slackers; Green Velvet; The Him; Jackal; Justin Jay; Kennedy Jones; Kill Paris; Malaa; Ookay; Pusher; Sam Feldt; Shiba San; Slander; Slushii; Tritonal; Vanic; Yookie and Zomboy.

DJ Times will be there both days, taking in the 5-p.m.-to-3-a.m. festivities—amid the cacti, tumbleweed and glowsticks, of course. Stay tuned for an online report from Decadence next week and also in an upcoming issue of DJ Times.

For the very latest on Decadence, please visit http://decadencearizona.com/.