deadmau5, Above & Beyond, & More Lead Full Lights All Night 2016 Lineup
Dallas, TX will once again be illuminated this New Year’s Eve, as Lights All Night will return for a two-night spectacular on December 30-31 at Dallas Market Hall with a stacked lineup of EDM’s finest.
The full list of performers for this year’s event has been revealed, with headliners deadmau5, Above & Beyond, Zedd, Nero (DJ), Tchami, and RL Grime leading the pack. Other confirmed acts include A-Trak, Cazzette, Feed Me (DJ), Rezz, and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ).
Tickets for Lights All Night are available now at LightsAllNight.com, and you can peep the full lineup below.
Above & Beyond
A$AP Ferg
Atrak
Bishu
Cazzette
Crizzly
deadmau5
DJDS (DJ Dodger Stadium)
(dreamchild)
Feed Me (DJ Set)
Felix Cartel
G-Buck
Kayzo
Kill the Noise
Kittens
Luca Lush
Medasin
NERO (DJ Set)
Pusher
Rezz
RL Grime
San Holo
Tchami
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set)
12th Planet
Whethan
Zedd
X&G