deadmau5 Announces ‘W:/2016ALBUM/’ & Release Date

deadmau5 is finally taking the wraps off his much-anticipated new album W:/2016Album/ when he unleashes it to the world on December 2.

The new LP serves as Joel Zimmerman’s sixth full-length effort and also marks his first release as an independent artist on his mau5trap label. The Canadian producer is keeping details of the album’s tracklist quiet for the moment, but fans can expect the results of the artist’s public Twitch live stream sessions as well as totally new and unheard works.

Stay tuned for more information at deadmau5.com.