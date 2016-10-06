Dawn Richard Announces ‘Redemption’ Tracklist & Release Date

The final installment of Dawn Richard’s epic LP trilogy Redemption has finally received a release date and tracklist.

Now professionally known as D∆wn, the former Danity Kane member will release her third solo LP on November 18 via Machinedrum’s Local Action Records. Described by Richard last year to DJ Times TV as “the championship” of the LP trilogy, Redemption serves as the follow-up to 2015’s electro-tinged Blackheart and promises to serve up a more energetic sonic palate to listeners.

Conspicuously absent from the 15-song tracklist are D∆wn’s four promotional singles—“Not Above That,” “Wake Up,” “Cali Sun,” and “Dance”—from the past year, with the album instead comprised entirely of new material.

You can preorder the album now on iTunes to instantly receive the instant grat track “Renegades.” The full tracklist and our chat with the songstress from last year are below.

1. Redemption (Intro)

2. Love Under Lights

3. Black Crimes

4. Voices

5. LA (feat. Trombone Shorty)

6. Interim (Interlude)

7. Renegades

8. Lazarus

9. Tyrants

10. Vines (Interlude) [feat. PJ Morton]

11. Hey Nikki

12. Sands

13. Lilies (Interlude)

14. The Louvre

15. Valhalla (Outro)