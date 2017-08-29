Das Energi Festival: A Force To Be Reckoned With

Salt Lake City – While there this plenty of festivals to choose from throughout the summer circuit here in the United States, there is one blossoming event taking place in the desert that has quickly earned its stripes.

V2 Presents’ Das Energi Festival hosted over 15,000 attendees from 36 states across the nation at Utah’s Great Saltair featuring a lineup sprinkled with some of the biggest names in electronic dance music.

At Das Energi, five America’s Best DJ nominees performed. They included Claude VonStroke, Dieselboy, Diplo, Herobust and Mija. To vote for your favorite DJ in America’s Best DJ Presented by Weedmaps & DJ Times, visit americasbestdj.us..

We headed west to see what all the hype was about August 18-19th and it looked a little like this: