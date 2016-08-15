Dark Entries to Re-Release Frankie Knuckles’ First Remix

Fans can go back in time and relive Frankie Knuckles’ first-ever remix release later this month, as Dark Entries Records will reissue Jago’s “I’m Going To Go” on a special 12” vinyl on August 20.

The label—run by Josh Cheon of San Francisco’s tech-quartet (and America’s Best DJ 2016 nominees) Honey Soundsystem—will re-release the Italo-disco project’s 1983 single with the original mix, instrumental, and “Frankye Knuckles’ Plant Mix” (remaining faithful to the original release’s spelling error). The vinyl release features brand new remasters by George Horn, and each copy will include a double-sided poster with lyrics, notes, and more.

Stream previews of the Paradise Garage classic below and order your copy here.

H/T: Fact Mag