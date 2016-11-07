Damian Lazarus & Âme Lead Day Zero’s 2017 Lineup
Crosstown Rebels is bringing its Day Zero celebration back to Tulum, Mexico on January 13, and the lineup for 2017’s mystical celebration has been announced.
Crosstown Rebels chief Damian Lazarus will once again take to the decks of the immersive winter throw down, with label favorites DJ Three, Dinky, Mathew Jonnson, Metrika, and Serge Devant also slated to perform. Other names confirmed for Day Zero include Bedouin and Innervisions founders Âme and Dixon.
Tickets and more information are available here.
ÂME (DJ)
BEDOUIN
DAMIAN LAZARUS
DINKY
DIXON
DJ THREE
LUM
MATHEW JONSON (LIVE)
METRIKA (LIVE)
SATORI (LIVE)
SERGE DEVANT