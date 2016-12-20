CRSSD Festival Enlists Justin Martin, Duke Dumont, & More for Spring 2017 Edition

With a spectacular fourth installment this past October behind it, San Diego’s CRSSD Festival is already going full speed ahead of its upcoming Spring installment with a massive lineup announcement.

Set to once again descend upon Downtown’s Waterfront Park, the SoCal festival staple will take place from March 4-5 for a two-day celebration of all things techno and house.

Once again blending DJ and live talent, next year’s Spring roster features Flume, Duke Dumont, Justin Martin, and Seth Troxler B2B Eats Everything as headliners, with Jackmaster, Skream, Horse Meat Disco, Damian Lazarus, and Midland also confirmed.

Tickets for the 21+ festival will be available at 12 PM PST on December 27 at CRSSDFest.com, and you can peep the confirmed lineup below.