CRSSD Festival Announces Phase 1 Fall Lineup

CRSSD Festival has announced the first phase of its second fall installment, set to place once again at San Diego’s Waterfront Park on October 1-2.

The sun-soaked festival will once again bring together a sophisticated smattering of dance music’s forward-thinking DJs and genre-melding live acts, all spread across its three stages. On the City Steps stage, Bonobo, Maya Jane Coles, and Claptone will all headline with extended two-hour sets, with other highlights including Huxley, Brodinski, and Lee Foss going back-to-back with Felix Da Housecat. Lee Burridge, Thomas Jack, Shiba San, and DJ Harvey lead The Palms’ schedule, and Miike Snow and Zhu head up the live offerings on the Ocean View stage.

You can peep the full Phase 1 lineup below and grab tickets to the 21+ festival at CRSSDFest.com.