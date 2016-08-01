ClubWorld Summer 2016 Digital Edition

Island Style: SXMusic Fest

With a killer lineup of house and techno’s heaviest hitters, the debut installment of St. Martin’s newest boutique festival proved the genre is as well-suited for the sunny beaches of the Caribbean as it is the industrial warehouses of Europe.

by Chris Caruso

Nightbeat

Get up to speed with the latest happenings in the ClubWorld.

Hot Shots

Peep the sights and sounds of Detroit’s seminal Movement Electronic Music Festival.

SPOTLIGHT

Put on your Sunday best and listen to the house music sermons that New York’s Flash Factory is delivering week after week.

VIP

CEO and co-founder of Armada Music Maykel Piron dishes on the origins and story of the label.

Nightstalkers

A tribute to the victims of the profound tragedy that took place in Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub this past June.

Gear & Swag

We bring you the inside scoop on the hottest technology for both revelers and club professionals.

In Your Town

See what a typical summer clubbing night in New York City is like and get the lowdown on some wobble classics from Cookie Monsta himself.