Claude VonStroke Drops New Barclay Crenshaw Single ‘The Gene Sequence’

Dirtybird fans rejoice, as label chief Claude VonStroke’s esoteric bass-tinged side-project—and birth name—Barclay Crenshaw has dropped its new single “The Gene Sequence.”

Once again releasing on the new bass-centric Stx and Brx sub-label, Crenshaw’s new material continues to eschew the set-ready tech-house of the main Dirtbird brand to instead pursue nocturnal, space-age vibes. “The Gene Sequence” is littered with glitch-hop soundscapes, cascading analog synth riffs, and rumbling basslines.

The Los Angeles-based DJ/producer discussed the new project at length in his October DJ Times cover interview following his America’s Best DJ win, describing its sound as “instrumental hip-hop from the ‘90s, but produced from a different planet.” With a Barclay Crenshaw album slated for early 2017, fans can expect more from the alter ego in the coming months.

Listen to the track below and purchase it here.