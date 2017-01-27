Claude VonStroke Drops Debut LP as Barclay Crenshaw

Claude VonStroke has beamed in a collection of intergalactic hip-hop in the form of his eponymous debut album under his real name of Barclay Crenshaw.

The America’s Best DJ 2016 winner has fully ditched the booty-bass sound his VonStroke alias is known for on the LP, replacing the house BPMs with a rolling low-end, 90s hip-hop elements, and glitchy synths. The 10-track album—out now via the bass-centric Dirtybird imprint STX & BRX—boasts appearances from The Underachievers, The Cool Kids, Mr. Carmack, and Lady Chann and features previously released singles “Sleepy Kids” and “The Gene Sequence.” Pop this one on for your next comedown after getting back from the club.

Listen to “U Are In My System” featuring The Cool Kids below and stream or buy the album here.