Claude VonStroke Drops Barclay Crenshaw Mixtape & Announces Debut Album Tour

Dirtybird head honcho Claude VonStroke has been slow-dripping teases of the space-bass grooves from his Barclay Crenshaw project for over a year now, and he’s giving a much fuller picture of it with the release of a mixtape and the announcement of a US tour early next year.

Entitled Transmission 001, the mixtape clocks in at just over 41 minutes and channels the same extraterrestrial, hip-hop-influenced esotericism that was debuted on display on previous Barclay Crenshaw singles “Sleepy Kids” and “Gene Sequence.” The mix itself is a deft mix of previews from a forthcoming Barclay Crenshaw LP, as well as unreleased VIP versions, premieres, and unheard remixes.

The America’s Best DJ 2016 winner has also taken the wraps off his first-ever tour under his Barclay Crenshaw moniker, which will take place over 11 dates in January and February. After a tour kick off at Los Angeles’ Low End Theory on January 25, Crenshaw will gallivant across the country, making stops in Chicago, Brooklyn, DC, and Seattle before wrapping up the jaunt at San Francisco’s Folsom on February 23.

Listen to Transmission 001 below and get more information at Facebook.com/BarclayCrenshaw.

Tour Dates

1/25: Low End Theory – Los Angeles, CA

2/01: Holocene – Portland, OR

2/03: Cervantes’ Masterpiece B. – Denver, CO

2/04: Double Door – Chicago, IL

2/10: Bardot – Miami, FL

2/11: Kingdom – Austin, TX

2/16: House Of Yes – Brooklyn, NY

2/17: The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA

2/18: U Street Music Hall – Washington, DC

2/22: Q Nightclub – Seattle, WA

2/23: 1015 Folsom – San Francisco, CA