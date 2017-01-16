Claude VonStroke, Cassy, Heidi, & More Join Spring 2017 CRSSD Festival Lineup
San Diego’s CRSSD Festival is further expanding the already loaded lineup for its Spring 2017 edition with the announcement of the artists making up Phase 2 of the roster.
Set for March 4-5, CRSSD Fest will once again take over the city’s Waterfront Park for another sunny celebration of techno, house, and live electronic music’s freshest talents.
Joining the fun are Cassy, Claude VonStroke, Detlef, Heidi, Latmun, Mija, Moon Boots, and Point Point, who will take to CRSSD’s three stage alongside previously announced acts Damian Lazarus, Horse Meat Disco, and Lauren Lane.
Peep the full lineup below and grab more information here.
2manyDJs
AlunaGeorge
Ame (DJ)
Amtrac
Billie Eilish
Blood Orange
Bob Moses
Boys Don’t Disco
Cassy
Claude Vonstroke
Cut Snake
Damian Lazarus
Darius
Detlef
Duke Dumont
Dusky (live)
Elderbrook
Flume
Fritz Carlton
Giraffage
Heidi
Horse Meat Disco
H.V.O.B.
Jackmaster
Jason Bentley
Jerry Folk
Josh Wink
Justin Martin
Kasbo
Lane 8
Latmun
Lauren Lane
Lee K
Lost Frequencies
Louis Futon
Martin Jensen
Midland
Mija
Moon Boots
Paul Najera
Peggy Gou
Point Point
Rad Cat
Recondite (live)
Rodhad
Seth Troxler b2b Eats Everything
Skream
Sonny Fodera
Snakehips
Tensnake
Wax Motif
Wingtip
Yotto