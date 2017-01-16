Claude VonStroke, Cassy, Heidi, & More Join Spring 2017 CRSSD Festival Lineup

San Diego’s CRSSD Festival is further expanding the already loaded lineup for its Spring 2017 edition with the announcement of the artists making up Phase 2 of the roster.

Set for March 4-5, CRSSD Fest will once again take over the city’s Waterfront Park for another sunny celebration of techno, house, and live electronic music’s freshest talents.

Joining the fun are Cassy, Claude VonStroke, Detlef, Heidi, Latmun, Mija, Moon Boots, and Point Point, who will take to CRSSD’s three stage alongside previously announced acts Damian Lazarus, Horse Meat Disco, and Lauren Lane.

Peep the full lineup below and grab more information here.

2manyDJs

AlunaGeorge

Ame (DJ)

Amtrac

Billie Eilish

Blood Orange

Bob Moses

Boys Don’t Disco

Cassy

Claude Vonstroke

Cut Snake

Damian Lazarus

Darius

Detlef

Duke Dumont

Dusky (live)

Elderbrook

Flume

Fritz Carlton

Giraffage

Heidi

Horse Meat Disco

H.V.O.B.

Jackmaster

Jason Bentley

Jerry Folk

Josh Wink

Justin Martin

Kasbo

Lane 8

Latmun

Lauren Lane

Lee K

Lost Frequencies

Louis Futon

Martin Jensen

Midland

Mija

Moon Boots

Paul Najera

Peggy Gou

Point Point

Rad Cat

Recondite (live)

Rodhad

Seth Troxler b2b Eats Everything

Skream

Sonny Fodera

Snakehips

Tensnake

Wax Motif

Wingtip

Yotto