Chauvet DJ Wraps Up DJ Expo 2014

This year’s DJ Expo took place at Atlantic City, NJ’s Trump Taj Mahal from August 11-14, and exhibitor Chauvet DJ is wrapping up its 2014 showing there with a series of videos showcasing the products and seminars that were on display.

For those who may have missed parts of Chauvet DJ’s expo booth, Allan Reiss gives viewers a guided tour of each of the company’s products on display. The new Freedom Series, custom text Scorpion Script laser, Intimidator Spot 355Z fixture, FlareCON Air mobile controller, and more are all shown in action.

Those interested in getting a closer look at the tablet-run FlareCON Air mobile controller and its setup process can watch an in-depth tutorial below. Viewers can get a guided walkthrough from installation to applications of the product from the video below, answering most common questions for the new device.