The Chainsmokers, Jamie Jones, & DJ Snake Lead Electric Paradise Lineup
The Dominican Republic looks to once again be the winter escape for EDM fans this December with the return of its Electric Paradise festival and—with it—a strong lineup featuring representatives of all genres.
The one-day fest is set to take place on the shores of Cap Cana in Punta Cana on December 17, offering multiple stages that boast big names in big-room, techno, hip-hop, and more.
Armin van Buuren, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, and Zedd lead the charge on Electric Paradise’s Dance stage, while Snoop Doogg, Juanes, and Hot Chip will headline the Live Stage. Fans of the groovier end of dance will find something to love on the stage curated by DC-10 party mainstay Circoloco, with tech-house purveyors Jamie Jones, Davide Squillace, and Damian Lazarus confirmed for the fest.
The full lineup is below. Grab tickets at ElectricParadise.com
Lineup by stage is as follows:
LIVE
Bomba Estéreo
Cultura Profética
Bob Moses
Hot Chip
Snoop Dogg
Pillowtalk
Juanes
CIRCOLOCO
System of Survival
Adriatique
Damian Lazarus
Martin Buttrich
Davide Squillace
Jamie Jones
DANCE
Armin Van Buuren
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Matoma
DJ Snake
Plastic Plates
Sam Feldt