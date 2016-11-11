The Chainsmokers, Jamie Jones, & DJ Snake Lead Electric Paradise Lineup

The Dominican Republic looks to once again be the winter escape for EDM fans this December with the return of its Electric Paradise festival and—with it—a strong lineup featuring representatives of all genres.

The one-day fest is set to take place on the shores of Cap Cana in Punta Cana on December 17, offering multiple stages that boast big names in big-room, techno, hip-hop, and more.

Armin van Buuren, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, and Zedd lead the charge on Electric Paradise’s Dance stage, while Snoop Doogg, Juanes, and Hot Chip will headline the Live Stage. Fans of the groovier end of dance will find something to love on the stage curated by DC-10 party mainstay Circoloco, with tech-house purveyors Jamie Jones, Davide Squillace, and Damian Lazarus confirmed for the fest.

The full lineup is below. Grab tickets at ElectricParadise.com

Lineup by stage is as follows:

LIVE

Bomba Estéreo

Cultura Profética

Bob Moses

Hot Chip

Snoop Dogg

Pillowtalk

Juanes

CIRCOLOCO

System of Survival

Adriatique

Damian Lazarus

Martin Buttrich

Davide Squillace

Jamie Jones

DANCE

Armin Van Buuren

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Matoma

DJ Snake

Plastic Plates

Sam Feldt