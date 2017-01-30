The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album & 40-City Spring Tour
After dominating radio waves and festivals for the past year, The Chainsmokers have announced their debut album as well as a 40-date North American tour.
After requesting the input of their fans, the US-based DJ/production duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have announced they will release their first-ever LP this year via Columbia/Disruptor Records. Full details of the album have yet to be announced, so stay tuned.
To celebrate the announcement, the boys have also revealed the dates of their largest tour to date, which will kick off at Miami’s American Airlines Arena on April 30. The Memories: Do Not Open tour’s 40-date itinerary includes stops across the US and Canada at large scale venues like Boston’s TD Garden and San Francisco’s Bell Graham Civic Center, with a two-night run at Queens NY’s Forest Hill Stadium to close the jaunt on June 9-10. Additionally, each ticket purchased online for the tour will include a copy of the upcoming LP, and the pair will be joined at each tour date by Kiiara.
General on-sale for tour tickets begin on February 3. Get more information at TheChainsmokers.com/Shows.
Tour Dates
April 13 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
April 14 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
April 15 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum
April 18 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
April 20 Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena
April 21 Albany, NY Times Union Center
April 22 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
April 25 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center
April 26 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena
April 27 Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena
April 28 Madison, WI Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 29 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
April 30 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
May 2 West Valley City, UT Maverik Center
May 4 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
May 5 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic
May 6 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic
May 8 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center
May 9 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
May 11 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum
May 13 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena
May 16 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
May 17 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
May 18 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
May 19 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
May 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
May 23 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
May 24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
May 25 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum
May 26 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 30 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
June 1 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
June 2 Boston, MA TD Garden
June 3 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center
June 4 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center
June 7 Providence, RI Dunkin Donuts Center
June 9 Queens, NY Forest Hills Stadium
June 10 Queens, NY Forest Hills Stadium