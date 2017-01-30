The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album & 40-City Spring Tour

After dominating radio waves and festivals for the past year, The Chainsmokers have announced their debut album as well as a 40-date North American tour.

After requesting the input of their fans, the US-based DJ/production duo of Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have announced they will release their first-ever LP this year via Columbia/Disruptor Records. Full details of the album have yet to be announced, so stay tuned.

To celebrate the announcement, the boys have also revealed the dates of their largest tour to date, which will kick off at Miami’s American Airlines Arena on April 30. The Memories: Do Not Open tour’s 40-date itinerary includes stops across the US and Canada at large scale venues like Boston’s TD Garden and San Francisco’s Bell Graham Civic Center, with a two-night run at Queens NY’s Forest Hill Stadium to close the jaunt on June 9-10. Additionally, each ticket purchased online for the tour will include a copy of the upcoming LP, and the pair will be joined at each tour date by Kiiara.

General on-sale for tour tickets begin on February 3. Get more information at TheChainsmokers.com/Shows.

Tour Dates

April 13 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

April 14 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 15 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

April 18 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

April 20 Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena

April 21 Albany, NY Times Union Center

April 22 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

April 25 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center

April 26 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena

April 27 Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena

April 28 Madison, WI Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 29 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

April 30 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

May 2 West Valley City, UT Maverik Center

May 4 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

May 5 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic

May 6 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic

May 8 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

May 9 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

May 11 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum

May 13 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena

May 16 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

May 17 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

May 18 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

May 19 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

May 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

May 23 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

May 24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

May 25 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

May 26 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 30 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

June 1 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

June 2 Boston, MA TD Garden

June 3 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center

June 4 Philadelphia, PA Liacouras Center

June 7 Providence, RI Dunkin Donuts Center

June 9 Queens, NY Forest Hills Stadium

June 10 Queens, NY Forest Hills Stadium