Cash Cash Plot Must Be The Money North American Tour
Jersey festival favorites Cash Cash are hitting the road this fall to celebrate the release of their latest LP with the three-month Must Be The Money tour.
The North American tour marks the trio’s largest ever headlining dates, coming fresh off the release of the group’s Blood, Sweat & 3 Years album. Kicking off on October 1 in Las Vegas for the latest installment of their ongoing residency at Marquee Nightclub, the 30-plus date jaunt will see the boys hitting Atlantic City, NJ, New York City, Miami, and Houston amongst a smattering of other cities.
Tickets go on-sale Friday here. Peep the full list of tour dates below and read our cover story from this month’s issue here.
CASH CASH “MUST BE THE MONEY” TOUR
October 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub
October 7 – Montville, CT @ Avalon Nightclub
October 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Dayclub
October 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub
October 11 – Pullman, WA @ Washington State University
October 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Dayclub
October 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
October 22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Premier Nightclub at The Borgota
October 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Liquid
October 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub
November 3 – Monster Energy UP & UP Festival @ TBD
November 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub
November 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Henry Fonda Theatre
November 16 – Bloomington, IN @ Kilroy’s at Dunnkirk
November 17 – Urbana, IL @ Canopy Club
November 18 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
November 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub
November 23 – Detroit, MI @ The Annex
November 25 – New York, NY @ Space Ibiza NY
November 26 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
December 2 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee Beer Market & Stage
December 3 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
December 8 – Miami, FL @ LIV
December 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub
December 10 – Washington, DC @ Echostage
December 15 – Sacramento, CA @ District 30
December 16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
December 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub
December 26 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Premier Nightclub at The Borgata
December 29 – Dallas, TX @ Stereo Live Dallas
December 30 – Houston, TX @ Stereo Live
December 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Ruby Skye