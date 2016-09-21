Cash Cash Plot Must Be The Money North American Tour

Jersey festival favorites Cash Cash are hitting the road this fall to celebrate the release of their latest LP with the three-month Must Be The Money tour.

The North American tour marks the trio’s largest ever headlining dates, coming fresh off the release of the group’s Blood, Sweat & 3 Years album. Kicking off on October 1 in Las Vegas for the latest installment of their ongoing residency at Marquee Nightclub, the 30-plus date jaunt will see the boys hitting Atlantic City, NJ, New York City, Miami, and Houston amongst a smattering of other cities.

Tickets go on-sale Friday here. Peep the full list of tour dates below and read our cover story from this month’s issue here.

CASH CASH “MUST BE THE MONEY” TOUR

October 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub

October 7 – Montville, CT @ Avalon Nightclub

October 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Dayclub

October 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub

October 11 – Pullman, WA @ Washington State University

October 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Dayclub

October 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Premier Nightclub at The Borgota

October 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Liquid

October 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub

November 3 – Monster Energy UP & UP Festival @ TBD

November 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub

November 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Henry Fonda Theatre

November 16 – Bloomington, IN @ Kilroy’s at Dunnkirk

November 17 – Urbana, IL @ Canopy Club

November 18 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

November 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub

November 23 – Detroit, MI @ The Annex

November 25 – New York, NY @ Space Ibiza NY

November 26 – Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre

December 2 – Calgary, AB @ Marquee Beer Market & Stage

December 3 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

December 8 – Miami, FL @ LIV

December 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub

December 10 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

December 15 – Sacramento, CA @ District 30

December 16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

December 23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Marquee Nightclub

December 26 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Premier Nightclub at The Borgata

December 29 – Dallas, TX @ Stereo Live Dallas

December 30 – Houston, TX @ Stereo Live

December 31 – San Francisco, CA @ Ruby Skye