Carnage Announces Parental Advisory North American Tour

It’s a good month for Carnage. In addition to his cover feature in the July edition of DJ Times and release of his single “Bricks,” the America’s Best DJ nominee has just revealed plans for his North American Parental Advisory tour this fall.

During the two-month tour, Carnage will make an exhaustive journey throughout North America. The jaunt will begin at Las Vegas’ Marquee Nightclub on September 22, with stops throughout October ahead of its culmination at Tulsa, OK’s Cain’s Ballroom on November 23. The tour is slated to include a few festival stops along the way, including performances at Atlanta, GA’s TomorrowWorld and Leon, Mexico’s World Of Wonders Festival. Additionally, the tour will feature support from Dzeko & Torres, Paris Blohm, and Junkie Kid.

Fan club tickets for the tour are available now here. Full tour dates are below.

Parental Advisory Tour Dates:

09/22 – Las Vegas, NV – Marquee Nightclub

09/26 – Chandler, AZ – Frontier Hall

09/27 – Leon, Mexico – World Of Wonders Festival

09/28 – Chattahoochee Hills, GA – TomorrowWorld

10/02 – Austin, TX – Emo’s East

10/03 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

10/07 – Gainesville, FL – Level

10/08 – Tallahassee, FL – Coliseum

10/09 – Tampa, FL – Amphitheatre

10/10 – Miami, FL – Story

10/12 – Norfolk, VA – Norva

10/13 – Las Vegas, NV – Marquee Nightclub

10/15 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

10/16 – Knoxville, TN – The International

10/17 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

10/18 – Grand Rapids, MI – Devo’s Place

10/19 – Richmond, VA – The National

10/22 – Nashville, TN – Anthem

10/23 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

10/28 – Boston, MA – Royale

11/04 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

11/05 – Syracuse, NY – F Shed At The Market

11/11 – Urbana, IL – Canopy Club

11/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

11/13 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV – Marquee Nightclub

11/15 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

11/17 – Las Vegas, NV – Marquee Nightclub

11/19 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note

11/20 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House

11/21 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

11/23 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom