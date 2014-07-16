Carnage Announces Parental Advisory North American Tour
It’s a good month for Carnage. In addition to his cover feature in the July edition of DJ Times and release of his single “Bricks,” the America’s Best DJ nominee has just revealed plans for his North American Parental Advisory tour this fall.
During the two-month tour, Carnage will make an exhaustive journey throughout North America. The jaunt will begin at Las Vegas’ Marquee Nightclub on September 22, with stops throughout October ahead of its culmination at Tulsa, OK’s Cain’s Ballroom on November 23. The tour is slated to include a few festival stops along the way, including performances at Atlanta, GA’s TomorrowWorld and Leon, Mexico’s World Of Wonders Festival. Additionally, the tour will feature support from Dzeko & Torres, Paris Blohm, and Junkie Kid.
Fan club tickets for the tour are available now here. Full tour dates are below.
Parental Advisory Tour Dates:
09/22 – Las Vegas, NV – Marquee Nightclub
09/26 – Chandler, AZ – Frontier Hall
09/27 – Leon, Mexico – World Of Wonders Festival
09/28 – Chattahoochee Hills, GA – TomorrowWorld
10/02 – Austin, TX – Emo’s East
10/03 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
10/07 – Gainesville, FL – Level
10/08 – Tallahassee, FL – Coliseum
10/09 – Tampa, FL – Amphitheatre
10/10 – Miami, FL – Story
10/12 – Norfolk, VA – Norva
10/13 – Las Vegas, NV – Marquee Nightclub
10/15 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
10/16 – Knoxville, TN – The International
10/17 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore
10/18 – Grand Rapids, MI – Devo’s Place
10/19 – Richmond, VA – The National
10/22 – Nashville, TN – Anthem
10/23 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
10/28 – Boston, MA – Royale
11/04 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
11/05 – Syracuse, NY – F Shed At The Market
11/11 – Urbana, IL – Canopy Club
11/12 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre
11/13 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
11/14 – Las Vegas, NV – Marquee Nightclub
11/15 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
11/17 – Las Vegas, NV – Marquee Nightclub
11/19 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note
11/20 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House
11/21 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre
11/23 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom