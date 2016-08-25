Carl Craig, David Guetta, & More Names Added to ADE 2016 Festival

The Dutch dance madness of Amsterdam Dance Event is just weeks from its October return, and organizers have revealed even more artists who will perform during the packed week of the conference and festival.

ADE’s festival programming further approaches its complete reveal with the addition of Carl Craig, David Guetta, DJ Harvey, Gui Boratto, Jazzy Jeff, and Sasha, who join some 2,000-plus other acts from October 19-23 at some 300 events around the city. This third wave comes on the heels of previously announced performers like Ellen Allien, Jackmaster, Loco Dice, and Nicole Moudaber, and the full list of announced acts can be seen at a-d-e.nl/artists.

On the ADE Conference tip, Gilles Peterson, Kurtis Blow, Laidback Luke, Richie Hawtin, Scott Storch, and Sevn Alias have joined the fray. They join already confirmed speakers Hudson Mohawke, Molly Neuman, for an expected total of 450 people.

You can grab more information at A-D-E.nl.