Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival Rounds out Program with Phase 2 Lineup
With less than a week to go until Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival returns for its ninth installment, a second wave of programming and talent has been revealed.
Now part of the fold is a performance from South Africa’s Angel-Ho at Ridgewood’s Trans-Pecos on November 4, as well as a November 11 showcase at a secret venue featuring Levon Vincent, Joey Anderson, and Mary Yuzovskaya. Finally, Brooklyn techno party brand UNTER will team up with BEMF to throw a warehouse event featuring Detroit legend Robert Hood, Bryan Kasenic, and Volvox.
Electronic music will come to life with visual art installations over three nights as part of the new Transference series, all of which will take place at The Knockdown Center in Queens.
The full artist list as well as event breakdown are below. For more information and tickets, go to BrooklynEMF.com.
Artist List in Alphabetical Order:
Anna Homler & Jorge Martin: Breadwoman
Amtrac
Angel-Ho
Asquith
Barnt
Ben Sims
Ben Vida
Benji B
Chino Amobi
Danny Daze
Diamond Terrifier Cipher w/ Don Devore & Michael Beharie
DJ’s Nina and Nicely
DJ Qu
Function
Greg Gow
Gobby
Greg Fox
Gunnar Haslam
Honey Dijon
Infinity Ink
Jey Kurmis
Jimmy Edgar
Joey Anderson
Jon Fay
Jubilee
Justin Cudmore
Kerri Chandler
Kidnap Kid
King Britt
Levon Vincent
Mary Yuzovskaya
Mike Servito
RAMZi
Roisin Murphy
Route 8 (Live)
Silent Servant
The Black Madonna
Tristan Perich
Truncate
Turtle Bugg
BEMF PRESENTS TRANSFERENCE at THE KNOCKDOWN CENTER
3 nights featuring electronic musicians with visual arts practice curated by Sam Hillmer
11.11
BEMF and RVNG Present
Anna Homler & Jorge Martin: Breadwoman
RAMZi
DJ’s Nina and Nicely
11.12
BEMF and Trans-Pecos Present Airport Music for Black Folks
Chino Amobi
Choreographed by Richard Kennedy
Suzi Analogue/VHVL
11.13
BEMF and Trans-Pecos Present
Gobby
Diamond Terrifier Cipher w/ Don Devore, Michael Beharie
Greg Fox
Ben Vida
Tristan Perich