Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival Rounds out Program with Phase 2 Lineup

With less than a week to go until Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival returns for its ninth installment, a second wave of programming and talent has been revealed.

Now part of the fold is a performance from South Africa’s Angel-Ho at Ridgewood’s Trans-Pecos on November 4, as well as a November 11 showcase at a secret venue featuring Levon Vincent, Joey Anderson, and Mary Yuzovskaya. Finally, Brooklyn techno party brand UNTER will team up with BEMF to throw a warehouse event featuring Detroit legend Robert Hood, Bryan Kasenic, and Volvox.

Electronic music will come to life with visual art installations over three nights as part of the new Transference series, all of which will take place at The Knockdown Center in Queens.

The full artist list as well as event breakdown are below. For more information and tickets, go to BrooklynEMF.com.

Artist List in Alphabetical Order:

Anna Homler & Jorge Martin: Breadwoman

Amtrac

Angel-Ho

Asquith

Barnt

Ben Sims

Ben Vida

Benji B

Chino Amobi

Danny Daze

Diamond Terrifier Cipher w/ Don Devore & Michael Beharie

DJ’s Nina and Nicely

DJ Qu

Function

Greg Gow

Gobby

Greg Fox

Gunnar Haslam

Honey Dijon

Infinity Ink

Jey Kurmis

Jimmy Edgar

Joey Anderson

Jon Fay

Jubilee

Justin Cudmore

Kerri Chandler

Kidnap Kid

King Britt

Levon Vincent

Mary Yuzovskaya

Mike Servito

RAMZi

Roisin Murphy

Route 8 (Live)

Silent Servant

The Black Madonna

Tristan Perich

Truncate

Turtle Bugg

BEMF PRESENTS TRANSFERENCE at THE KNOCKDOWN CENTER

3 nights featuring electronic musicians with visual arts practice curated by Sam Hillmer

11.11

BEMF and RVNG Present

Anna Homler & Jorge Martin: Breadwoman

RAMZi

DJ’s Nina and Nicely

11.12

BEMF and Trans-Pecos Present Airport Music for Black Folks

Chino Amobi

Choreographed by Richard Kennedy

Suzi Analogue/VHVL

11.13

BEMF and Trans-Pecos Present

Gobby

Diamond Terrifier Cipher w/ Don Devore, Michael Beharie

Greg Fox

Ben Vida

Tristan Perich