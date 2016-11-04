The BPM Festival Announces Phase 1 2017 Lineup

Playa del Carmen is set to be even groovier than usual from January 6-15, as the first phase of acts that will perform as past of The BPM Festival 2017 have been announced.

The first wave of artists clocks in at over 100 separate acts, all of which will help the revered winter fest celebrate its 10th anniversary in style. Confirmed acts include BPM favorites Jamie Jones, Lauren Lane, Nicole Moudaber, Art Department, and The Martinez Brothers joined by a slew of new and returning faces. Additionally, 10 more showcases have been announced—including All Day I Dream, ANTS, Diynamic in the Jungle, and Stereo Productions—to bring the total to 20, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the festival are currently available in the form of 3, 7, and 10-day passes exclusively at TheBPMFestival.com/Tickets. Peep the announced lineups and showcase list below.