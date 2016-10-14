BPM Festival Announces First 10 Showcases for 10th Anniversary Event

The BPM Festival is gearing up to celebrate its 10th birthday from January 6-15 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and excitement is certainly building with the announcement of the event’s first 10 showcases.

The announced parties of the 10-day festival include a smattering of old favorites, global dance mainstays, and more. The main fixture of BPM—the opening and closing weekend Ya’ah Muul—will take place on both January 7 and 14 and promises new twists for fans who attend in 2017. Other confirmed showcases include parties from Hot Since 82’s Knee Deep In Sound, Jamie Jones’ Paradise, Dubfire’s SCI+TEC, Nicole Moudaber’s MOOD, and Marco Carola’s Music On, all of which will feature curated lineups to reflect the hosts.

Additionally, organizers have revealed that 3-day opening weekend, 3-day closing weekend, 7-day, and 10-day festival passes will go on sale Thursday, October 20 at 11 AM PDT (1 PM EST) at TheBPMFestival.com/tickets, with payment plans available for 7-day and 10-day tickets.

Peep the first wave of BPM 2017 showcases below and go to TheBPMFestival.com for more information.

The BPM Festival 2017 Showcases

January 6 Knee Deep In Sound

January 7 The BPM Festival presents YA’AH MUUL

January 8 Social Experiment

January 8 Music On

January 9 Keinemusik

January 12 Paradise

January 13 SCI+TEC

January 13 Warriors

January 14 Nicole Moudaber presents MOOD

January 14 RUMORS

January 14 The BPM Festival presents YA’AH MUUL

+ Many more to be announced!