The BPM Festival Announces 2015 Dates

The BPM Festival is planning its return to Mexico for its 8th anniversary with the announcement of its 2015 dates on January 9-18. The ten-day festival will once again take over the shores of Playa del Carmen, allowing attendees to experience the beauty of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and get a taste of the local culture in addition to the bustling nightlife in Playa del Carmen.

The 2015 edition promises over 250 artists and both day and night events, all spread across a full 10 days of music. Watch a trailer for the event below.

Fans ready to solidify their plans for the 2015 edition can buy their tickets on July 15 at 6 PM EDT when a limited number of Super Early Bird 10-day passes go on sale. Festival information is available at TheBPMFestival.com and ticketing info is available at BPM.WanTickets.com.