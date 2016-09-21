The Black Madonna Enlists Mike Servito, Jason Kendig, & More for We Still Believe Tour

Chicago favorite The Black Madonna is embarking on her first major tour of North America this November, and she’s bringing some of house and techno’s most respected names along for the ride.

The We Still Believe tour kicks off on November 3 at Boston’s Middlesex Lounge with an all-night performance, a feat she’ll also deliver at Hot Mass in Pittsburgh, PA at its strapping Honcho party on November 5.

Afterwards, The Black Madonna will head to Chicago’s Smartbar and Brooklyn’s Analog, with Mike Servito, Honey Dijon, and Honey Soundsystem’s Jason Kendig joining her for the special occasions. The tour will wrap up with a pair of west-coast dates—one at San Francisco’s Public Works and another at Los Angeles’ Lot 613—with stacked lineups to celebrate its culmination in style.

Full tour dates are below.

11/3- Middlesex Lounge – Boston, MA

11/4 – Flash (w/ Savile) – Washington, DC

11/5 – Honcho @ Hot Mass – Pittsburgh, PA

11/11 – Smartbar (w/ Mike Servito & Jason Kendig) – Chicago

11/12 – Analog (w/ Mike Servito & Honey Dijon) – Brooklyn

11/18 – Public Works (w/ Mike Servito B2B Jason Kendig, DJ Heather, Savile B2B Steve Mizek, Cherushii, and Jordee) – San Francisco

11/19 – Lot 613 (w/ Mike Servito & Chris Cruse) – Los Angeles