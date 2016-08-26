Above & Beyond, Steve Aoki, & More Join Ultra Brasil Phase 2 Lineup

The Rio Olympics have just ended, but Brazil is already gearing up for its next massive gathering with the announcement of Ultra Brasil’s Phase 2 artist lineup.

The 2016 installment of the worldwide festival brand’s Brazilian endeavor will touch down on October 14-15 at Rio de Janeiro’s Quinta da Boa Vista, bringing a stacked list of artists along for the ride. Joining the already stellar headliner list are Above & Beyond, Krewella (Live), Nic Fanciulli, and Steve Aoki, who will help mark the festival’s debut in Brazil in style. Joining the techno-centric Resistance festivities at the event are Art Department, Mathias Tanzmann, Nicole Moudaber, Pan-Pot, and Steve Lawler.

Peep the announced lineup below and get more information at UltraBrasil.com.

Headliners

Above & Beyond *

Carl Cox †

Dash Berlin

Hardwell

Krewella (Live) *

Martin Garrix

Nic Fanciulli *†

DJ Snake

Steve Aoki *

Support

Anna †

Art Department *†

Carnage *

Cosmic Gate *

Heatbeat

Hot Since 82 †

Infected Mushroom *

Jauz

Markus Schulz *

Matador †

Mathias Tanzmann *†

Nicole Moudaber *†

Pan-Pot *†

Steve Lawler *†

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano *

*Denotes Phase Two Artist

† Denotes RESISTANCE Artist