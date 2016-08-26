Above & Beyond, Steve Aoki, & More Join Ultra Brasil Phase 2 Lineup
The Rio Olympics have just ended, but Brazil is already gearing up for its next massive gathering with the announcement of Ultra Brasil’s Phase 2 artist lineup.
The 2016 installment of the worldwide festival brand’s Brazilian endeavor will touch down on October 14-15 at Rio de Janeiro’s Quinta da Boa Vista, bringing a stacked list of artists along for the ride. Joining the already stellar headliner list are Above & Beyond, Krewella (Live), Nic Fanciulli, and Steve Aoki, who will help mark the festival’s debut in Brazil in style. Joining the techno-centric Resistance festivities at the event are Art Department, Mathias Tanzmann, Nicole Moudaber, Pan-Pot, and Steve Lawler.
Peep the announced lineup below and get more information at UltraBrasil.com.
Headliners
Above & Beyond *
Carl Cox †
Dash Berlin
Hardwell
Krewella (Live) *
Martin Garrix
Nic Fanciulli *†
DJ Snake
Steve Aoki *
Support
Anna †
Art Department *†
Carnage *
Cosmic Gate *
Heatbeat
Hot Since 82 †
Infected Mushroom *
Jauz
Markus Schulz *
Matador †
Mathias Tanzmann *†
Nicole Moudaber *†
Pan-Pot *†
Steve Lawler *†
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano *
*Denotes Phase Two Artist
† Denotes RESISTANCE Artist