Avicii Announces Retirement from Touring

It’s the end of an era, as Avicii has officially announced that his current run of live performances this year will serve as his last.

Announced via a long-form open letter to his fan, the reveal was posted on the Swedish DJ/producer’s website and outlines his reasoning for the decision. After thanking his fellow artists, mentors, parents, and fans, Bergling details some of the rationale behind his decision to leave live performance behind. Citing “strong interests in different areas… [and] little time to explore them,” Avicii has decided his current 2016 run of shows will be his final set of live performances.

Of course, the Swedish DJ/producer assures that he could possibly come back at some point and that he will continue to produce music in the interim.

