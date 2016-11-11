Anabel Englund Heats up The Standard in ‘London Headache’ Video

After finding success as part of Hot Natured and Pleasure State, California-based vocalist Anabel Englund is hitting it out on her own in the video for her new sleek Defected Records single “London Headache.”

The video—dropped today ahead of the full “London Headache” EP release on November 14 (featuring remixes from Crookers and Purple Disco Machine)—provides a steamy visual to match the track’s slinky nu-disco groove.

With interspersed shots of Englund writhing around on a hotel bed and performing on the rooftop of Los Angeles’ Standard Hotel, it’s slick package that serves as a stellar solo debut for the young singer. The track itself is a radio-friendly, late-night affair telling the tale of a whirlwind fling, blending fresh pop sensibilities with house aesthetics.

Watch the video below and grab the full track on Monday via Defected Records.