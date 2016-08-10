Amtrac Lays out Late-Night Disco Grooves on New EP for Birds That Fly

Amtrac is giving you a double dose of nocturnal disco-house stylings on his new EP for Kidnap Kid’s Birds That Fly imprint.

Kentucky-based Caleb Cornett kicks off the two-tracker with deep house melancholy of “Running After.” With pitched-down vocals samples, lush piano chords, and ethereal melodies, the track is a cinematic affair that’s primed for the afterhours.

On the flip side, “No Order” delivers moody soundscapes underscored by simply stunning arpegiatted synth riffs that recall the deadmau5 classic “Strobe.” Working just as well for dancefloor as it does for the comedown, the EP is an essential release that further showcases Cornett’s continual evolution as an artist.

Peep the EP below and purchase it here.