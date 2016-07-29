Amsterdam Dance Event Solidifies Phase 2 2016 Lineup

The days are counting down until Amsterdam Dance Event returns on October 19-23, and another slice of the lineup of the world’s biggest club-based festival and conference for electronic music has been revealed.

In addition to the acts—including Adam Beyer, Axwell ^ Ingrosso, Jackmaster, Maya Jane Coles, and Richie Hawtin—announced earlier in the year, Alesso, Art Department, Ellen Allien, Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones, and hundreds more will play as part of the week’s festivities. With well over 1,000 artists and hundreds of events spread over more than 70 of Amsterdam’s venues, ADE 2016’s 21st edition will welcome approximately 375,000 visitors over the course of the week.

A new addition to ADE this year is the ADE SLEEP/OVER. The pop-up campsite will set up on the site of the NDSM Shipyard, situated approximately 15 minutes north of Central Station (near the spots where DGTL throws its annual round of ADE warehouse parties. The campsite will offer over 400 heated sleeping accommodations for guests, all of which feature stunning views of the city across the water.

For more information on ADE’s conference and festival programming, head to A-D-En.nl.