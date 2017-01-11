Amsterdam Dance Event Announces 2017 Dates

Amsterdam Dance Event has announced the plans of its 2017 installment, confirming it will return from October 18-22.

The five-day event will once again offer both robust festival programming as well as its famed electronic music conference, with some 375,000 visitors expected for the 22nd edition. The 2016 installment of ADE boasted more than 2,200 artists and 550 speakers spread across a 140 venues, a feat that organizers plan to exceed for this year’s fest.

Additionally, ADE has taken the wraps off its international plans for 2017, which will see the brand touch down in Mumbai in February for ADE Global Sessions as well as Austin, TX in March for official showcases at South by Southwest.

For more information, head to a-d-e.nl.