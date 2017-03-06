America’s Best DJ Party: Claude VonStroke to Rock OMNIA Nightclub in San Diego

San Diego, Calif. – In celebration of being voted America’s Best DJ 2016, Claude VonStroke will rock OMNIA San Diego on Thursday, March 16.

For DJ Times’ annual America’s Best DJ promotion, fans around the country voted for their favorite jock and VonStroke, the Los Angeles-based DJ/producer and owner of the famed Dirtybird Records, took the title.

While most of the fan votes were cast online at the America’s Best DJ website, the America’s Best DJ Summer Tour Presented by Pioneer DJ & DJ Times supported the contest by allowing fans to vote in-person at 20+ club and festival events, which included Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival, Detroit’s Movement Festival and Baltimore’s Moonrise Festival, among the dates.

The March 16 show at OMNIA San Diego show will be complementary to fans who RSVP at the club’s website. Also, look in the coming days for special DJ Times contests that will offer some lucky fans a chance to attend an exclusive pre-show America’s Best DJ Award ceremony, which will see Claude VonStroke presented with the golden Pioneer DJ DJM-900nexus mixer – the trophy representative of America’s Best DJ.

ABOUT OMNIA SAN DIEGO

Conceptualized around the elements of opulent, classic design and modern technology, OMNIA San Diego is a stimulating nightlife experience by global hospitality company, Hakkasan Group. The multi-level destination encompasses a high-energy main club and balcony level as well as an outdoor terrace showcasing beautiful views of the scenic Gaslamp Quarter. The nightclub features a variety of musical talent spanning diverse genres for an all-inclusive nightlife experience. Filled with interactive features and luxurious finishes at every turn, OMNIA San Diego sets the stage for patrons who enter our world to discover the unexpected.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. until late. For reservations, visit omnianightclub.com or call 619.544.9500. Guests must be 21 years or older. Cover charges and table reservations will vary.