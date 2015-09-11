America’s Best DJ 2015 Top 50

Port Washington, NY – The fans’ votes have all been counted and it’s official: DJ Times magazine and Pioneer DJ are proud to announce that Steve Aoki has been voted America’s Best DJ for 2015. Steve will be taking over the honor from 2014 winner, Markus Schulz.

While most of the fan votes were cast online at the America’s Best DJ website, the America’s Best DJ Summer Tour Presented by Pioneer DJ & DJ Times supported the contest by allowing fans to vote in-person at 20+ club and festival events, which included Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival, Detroit’s Movement Festival and Chicago’s Spring Awakening Festival.

The Top 50 results are below. For more information, go to AmericasBestDJ.com.

50. Mark Farina

49. DJ Roonie G

48. Disco Fries

47. Gabriel & Dresden

46. Josh Wink

45. Carnage

44. 12th Planet

43. Krewella

42. Destructo

41. Martinez Brothers

40. Carl Craig

39. BT

38. TJR

37. Jazzy Jeff

36. MK

35. Dubfire

34. DJ Shadow

33. Justin Martin

32. Morgan Page

31. Moby

30. Soul Clap

29. DJ Craze

28. Lee Foss

27. DJ Shiftee

26. Kill the Noise

25. Tritonal

24. 3lau

23. Cedric Gervais

22. Z-Trip

21. Wolfgang Gartner

20. Pretty Lights

19. DJ Vice

18. DJ Skribble

17. ?uestlove

16. Maceo Plex

15. Porter Robinson

14. CashCash

13. Seven Lions

12. DJ Dan

11. GRiZ

10. Audien

9. A-Trak

8. Flosstradamus

7. Bassnectar

6. Dillon Francis

5. Claude VonStroke

4. Skrillex

3. Diplo

2. Kaskade

1. Steve Aoki