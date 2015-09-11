America’s Best DJ 2015 Top 50
Port Washington, NY – The fans’ votes have all been counted and it’s official: DJ Times magazine and Pioneer DJ are proud to announce that Steve Aoki has been voted America’s Best DJ for 2015. Steve will be taking over the honor from 2014 winner, Markus Schulz.
While most of the fan votes were cast online at the America’s Best DJ website, the America’s Best DJ Summer Tour Presented by Pioneer DJ & DJ Times supported the contest by allowing fans to vote in-person at 20+ club and festival events, which included Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival, Detroit’s Movement Festival and Chicago’s Spring Awakening Festival.
The Top 50 results are below. For more information, go to AmericasBestDJ.com.
50. Mark Farina
49. DJ Roonie G
48. Disco Fries
47. Gabriel & Dresden
46. Josh Wink
45. Carnage
44. 12th Planet
43. Krewella
42. Destructo
41. Martinez Brothers
40. Carl Craig
39. BT
38. TJR
37. Jazzy Jeff
36. MK
35. Dubfire
34. DJ Shadow
33. Justin Martin
32. Morgan Page
31. Moby
30. Soul Clap
29. DJ Craze
28. Lee Foss
27. DJ Shiftee
26. Kill the Noise
25. Tritonal
24. 3lau
23. Cedric Gervais
22. Z-Trip
21. Wolfgang Gartner
20. Pretty Lights
19. DJ Vice
18. DJ Skribble
17. ?uestlove
16. Maceo Plex
15. Porter Robinson
14. CashCash
13. Seven Lions
12. DJ Dan
11. GRiZ
10. Audien
9. A-Trak
8. Flosstradamus
7. Bassnectar
6. Dillon Francis
5. Claude VonStroke
4. Skrillex
3. Diplo
2. Kaskade
1. Steve Aoki