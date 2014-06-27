American DJ Offers Versatility with Dotz Par & Dotz TPar

American DJ has made far-reaching wash effects simple and portable with the release of its Dotz Par and DotzTpar System.

The Dotz Par features 36-watt RGB COB LED with 35 built-in color macros and a 60-degree beam angle capable of vibrant colors and wide washing effects from afar. Users can also reduce the beam angle to 25-degrees using the included lens kit, as well as trigger mesmerizing strobe and pulse effects.

Dotz Par users can choose from five operational modes: Auto Run, Sound Active, Color Macro, Dimmer, and DMX-Controlled. Vesatility is the name of the game here; Lighting technicians can daisy chain up to 13 of these fixtures together to reduce the wiring required for more extensive lightshows.

Those looking to simply their lighting setup can opt for the Dotz Tpar fixture, which takes four Dotz Pars and packs them into a convenient, one-bag lighting solution. The Tpar fixture mounts four 30-watt tri-color LED heads onto a T-Bar system, with a 90-degree beam angle that produces wide color washes and offers smooth RGB color mixing.

Watch a demo video of the Dotz Par below and click here for a Dotz Tpar demo video. For more information, go to ADJ.com.