Allergy Season & Discwoman Fight Fascism with 42-Track ‘Physically Sick’ Comp

New York’s underground club elite are banding together with the release of Physically Sick, a new compilation by record label Allergy Season and the female-empowering artist collective Discwoman that’s aiming to raise money toward anti-fascism, bigotry, and violent causes.

Released yesterday, the new compilation was curated by artists Umfang, Frankie Hutchinson, Max McFerren, and Physical Therapy. All of the proceeds from the purchase—which can be set to any price you’re willing to pay—will be donated to The American Civil Liberties Union, Callen-Lorde, The National Immigration Law Center, and Planned Parenthood.

Regardless of what side of the aisle you sit on, one of Physically Sick’s 42 bombs is sure to please. Some highlights: the moody house cut “Only Tears” from Brooklyn’s Octo Octa, the blistering hardware techno of “Passages” from Honey Soundsystem’s Bézier, and the unadulterated stomper “Freak Is Out” from Discwoman cofounder Umfang. Of course, there’s no reason to miss Physical Therapy’s aptly titled “This Techno Tool Track Kills Fascists,” either.

You can preview each track and purchase Physically Sick at the Allergy Season Bandcamp now.