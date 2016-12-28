Alesso, Moby, and Zeds Dead Lead Austin’s Euphoria Music Festival

Austin, TX’s Carson Creek Ranch will be the source of four full days of music and fun in the sun from April 6-9, if its superb lineup is any indication.

Alesso, Zeds Dead, and a Moby DJ set lead the hefty artist roster this year, which also boasts festival favorites Chromeo, Oliver Heldens, Knife Party, and Pretty Lights amongst the confirmed list. America’s Best DJ 2016 nominee Mija is also set to take to the EMF stage, which will also feature performers beyond the realms of EDM, including Wiz Khalifa, The Disco Biscuits, and Young Thug.

Beyond the robust artist lineup, Euphoria’s got a smattering of intriguing experiences for attendees, from immersive workshops to camping options that literally hang from the trees.

Grab tickets and more information at EuphoriaFest.com