ADE Beats Announces Initial Lineup Featuring Hudson Mohawke, Soulection, & More

ADE Beats made its debut at last year’s Amsterdam Dance Event to offer an international showcase and business platform for hip-hop, bass, and beats-driven musicians, and the initial names for its 2016 edition have been announced.

This year’s proceedings are set to take place at Amsterdam’s Melkweg on Friday, October 21 and will include a Q&A with Scottish artist Hudson Mohawke, ‘The New LA’ interactive discussion with producer Om’mas Keith and Soulection’s Joe Kay, and more.

More programming and content for ADE Beats 2016 will be revealed in the coming weeks. Head to A-D-E.nl for more information.