Adam Beyer, Pan-Pot, & More Lead Movement 2017 Lineup

Winter is just hitting full swing, but the start of summer is already in sight with the first lineup announcement for Detroit’s Movement Electronic Music Festival’s 2017 installment.

Next year’s edition—once again set for Memorial Day Weekend from May 27—will feature a stacked lineup of techno and house’s finest, led by headliner Carl Cox as well as genre stalwarts Nicole Moudaber, Pan-Pot, and Jamie Jones. The festival will also include a smattering of live performances this time, including ones from Matthew Dear’s Audion alias, Brooklyn-based duo Soul Clap, emoto-tech artist Recondite, techno pioneer Robert Hood, and indie pair Mount Kimbie.

The already-stacked lineup is far from finished, as the festival’s Saturday and Sunday headliners—as well as more additions to the undercard—will be revealed in coming months.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at Movement.us