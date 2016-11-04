5 Must-See Performances at Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival 2016

November is here, and electronic music’s most cutting-edge sounds are ready and raring to descend upon Brooklyn over the next two weekends for the 9th installment of Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival.

Balancing a healthy serving of genre legends with a smorgasbord with fresh-faced up-and-comers, BEMF’s 2016 lineup is a stellar offering across the spectrum of house, techno, avant garde, and beyond. With nearly 20 events spread across six venues—Analog BKNY, Good Room, Knockdown Center, Music Hall of Williamsburg, Output, and Trans-Pecos—over two weeks, it’s a packed program with no shortage of things to see and do.

During the event, Williamsburg takes on the role of South by Southwest Lite, giving pass-holders the opportunity to bop around to any of the parties at any given moment. With so much to choose from, DJ Times has named five acts you can’t miss over the next 10-plus days to help narrow down your options. Peep them below and grab passes at BrooklynEMF.com.

Róisín Murphy

Friday, 11/4

Williamsburg Hall of Music

After two brilliant albums—Hairless Toys and Take Her Up To Monto—in just as many years, the Irish songstress is bringing her drama-filled live show back to New York for the first time since 2008. In addition to cuts from both new albums, fans can expect classics like “Sing It Back” and “Pure Pleasure Seeker” from Murphy’s stint in Moloko as well as Overpowered favorites and a variety of costume changes. For the full experience, come watch the DJ Times staff drop it to the floor the moment the pop maven launches into “House of Glass.”

Justin Cudmore

Saturday, 11/5

Good Room

Cudmore made a huge splash earlier this year with his “Crystal” release on San Francisco’s Honey Soundsystem label, and he’s hitting Brooklyn this week with his associates at Brooklyn’s techno stronghold The Bunker’s BEMF bash at Good Room.

He’ll be playing alongside Mike Servito—who delivered a smashing remix of “Crystal” himself—and Gunnar Haslam in the Bad Room, while Function will go B2B with Silent Servant in the club’s main room. Just be sure to put on your comfiest shoes, as the party gets to go for an extra thanks to Americans gaining an hour because of the (unfortunate) ending of Daylight Saving Time.

The Black Madonna B2B Mike Servito

Saturday, 11/12

Analog BKNY

Chicago’s The Black Madonna has embarked on her first major solo tour of America, and she’s pulling out all the stops for its New York stop. This one’s heading down to Red Hook’s hidden house oasis Analog BKNY. The custom-built SBS Slammer sound system is a perfect home for The Black Madonna and Mike Servito to drop a sequel to their beloved Dekmantel Boiler Room set, and Honey Dijon’s sunny house aesthetics are the perfect compliments to the pair. This one’s going to be pure, plain fun all night long.

Robert Hood

Saturday, 11/12

TBA

The Detroit techno legend and Underground Resistance founding member is coming to New York. Not much more needs to be said other than “Don’t miss this for the world.” If you’re still unconvinced for some reason, here’s a primer:

Jey Kurmis

Wednesday, 11/9

Output

We fell in love with Jey Kurmis thanks to gut-busting Hot Creations corker “Not Too Flabbeh” earlier this year, and there’s no reason to miss a rare New York stop of his on his ongoing American tour. The Leeds-based DJ/producer is playing BEMF as part of Kidnap Kid’s Birds That Fly label showcase with Amtrac on Wednesday, and a lineup that strong is more than reason enough to start your clubbing weekend before even Thursday arrives.